Accumulate Minda Industries; target of Rs 403 KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on Minda Industries

Minda Industries Ltd (MIL) reported consolidated revenue increased of 7.8% YoY and (up +251.2% QoQ) to INR 14,650.4 Mn, led by Strong volume growth owing to pent up demand for festive season surge led to growth in topline. Gross profit margin for the quarter came in at 39.8%. Consolidated EBITDA margin was at 14.7% up by 282bps YoY and 3184bps QoQ, on account of the cost cutting measures undertaken by the management led to impressive margin expansion. Profit from associates was INR 100.2 Mn compare to loss of INR 162.10 Mn in Q1FY21. It can provide flow ahead as with rising industry volumes, some of the loss-making and low-profit entities will deliver more profits. Profit after tax for Q2FY21 stood at INR 808.3 Mn reported a increase of 63.5% YoY (and up 168.3% QoQ). PAT margin stood at 5.5% which was higher by 185bps YoY. EPS for the quarter stood at INR 3.08 as against INR 1.89.

Outlook

we apply a P/E multiple of 31x to the FY22EPS of INR 13 to arrive at a target price of INR 403 per share an upside of 10.1% over CMP. Accordingly, we have Accumulate rating on the share of Minda Industries.

