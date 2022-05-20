English
    Accumulate Minda Corporation; target of Rs 224: KR Choksey

    KR Choksey recommended accumulate rating on Minda Corporation with a target price of Rs 224 in its research report dated May 19, 2022.

    May 20, 2022 / 08:10 PM IST
     
     
    KR Choksey's research report on Minda Corporation


    Revenue reported at INR 9,478 Mn (including Minda Instruments Ltd-MIL) with 19.4% yoy growth (28.4% qoq) ahead of our estimates of INR 8,615Mn. Revenue excluding MIL stood at INR 8,095Mn (+1.9% YoY). EBTIDA stood at INR 1,077 Mn (+21.1% yoy / +36.9% qoq) and EBITDA margin stood at 11.4% (+16 bps yoy / +71bps qoq) despite higher commodity price and adverse impact of semiconductor shortage. Profit before tax reported at INR 719.2Mn (+11.6% yoy / +10.5% qoq). Finance costs declined by 12% qoq to INR 74.7Mn. Net Profit from continued operations reported at INR 758.6 Mn (+39% yoy / +8.6% qoq). It includes one-time tax benefits of INR 220Mn on account of past corporate guarantee payment for KTSN. Diluted EPS for the quarter stood at INR 3.17 as against INR 2.41 in Q4FY21.



    Outlook


    We apply a PE multiple of 17.0x to FY24 EPS to arrive at a target price of INR 224/share and maintain our ACCUMULATE recommendation on the stock with an upside of 5.7%.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




    Tags: #Accumulate #KR Choksey #Minda Corporation #Recommendations
    first published: May 20, 2022 08:10 pm
