Accumulate Mayur Uniquoters; target of Rs 561: CD Equisearch

Mayur reported 16.3% growth in its revenues in 9MFY18 galvanized by the recovery of economy, essentially the footwear and automotive sectors. The footwear industry in India was fatally afflicted amidst the cash crunch and tax reform, albeit these events have been characterized by shift from the unorganized sector (accounting for over 70% of market share) to the organized side, which is propitious for Mayur since 95% of its business in the footwear segment is with the organized players. However, going forward, revival in the domestic economy along with addition of PU plant and expansion of Mayur’s export market would lead to 17.6% growth in sales for FY19.

The company is confident of getting approvals for orders by Mercedes Benz in FY19 and has been modifying its process to grab such approvals. This would doubtlessly accentuate greater exposure to other prospective customers in the European market. However, product obsolesce as a result of continuous technological innovation and government regulations pertaining to the harmful environmental effects of processing PVC may serve as major restraints for the market. In view of vigorous recovery of sales in Q2 and Q3, we revise our FY19e EPS by 14.9% and assign ‘accumulate’ rating on the stock with a revised target of Rs 561 (previous target: Rs 444) based on 22x FY19e EPS (peg ratio: 1) over a period of 9-12 months.

