Accumulate Maruti Suzuki; target of Rs 7815: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Maruti Suzuki

Driven by increasing preference for personal mobility, better financing availability and strong rural pick up, MSIL printed strong numbers in Q2FY21. EBITDA grew 20% YoY to Rs. 19.3bn with expanded margin at 10.3% (+86bps YoY) led by lower discounts ( Rs 17.3k/vehicle vs Rs.25k in 2Q last year) and cost control measures, partially offset by commodity inflation and adverse FX movement. PV demand has recovered in the past 2-3 months and dealer confidence has improved materially after strong Navratri sales, this augurs well for channel restocking ahead of the Diwali and Dhanteras. MSIL is outperforming its peers and Inventory is also at lower level (120k units or ~ 22-25 days).

Outlook

Given the improving visibility for PV demand and margin outlook, we increase EPS estimates by 11/15% for FY22/23E and value the stock at Rs 7,815 (25x for FY23E EPS). Recommend Accumulate.

