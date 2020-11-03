172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|accumulate-maruti-suzuki-target-of-rs-7815-dolat-capital-market-6052561.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2020 04:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Maruti Suzuki; target of Rs 7815: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market recommended accumulate rating on Maruti Suzuki with a target price of Rs 7815 in its research report dated October 29, 2020.

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Maruti Suzuki


Driven by increasing preference for personal mobility, better financing availability and strong rural pick up, MSIL printed strong numbers in Q2FY21. EBITDA grew 20% YoY to Rs. 19.3bn with expanded margin at 10.3% (+86bps YoY) led by lower discounts ( Rs 17.3k/vehicle vs Rs.25k in 2Q last year) and cost control measures, partially offset by commodity inflation and adverse FX movement. PV demand has recovered in the past 2-3 months and dealer confidence has improved materially after strong Navratri sales, this augurs well for channel restocking ahead of the Diwali and Dhanteras. MSIL is outperforming its peers and Inventory is also at lower level (120k units or ~ 22-25 days).


Outlook


Given the improving visibility for PV demand and margin outlook, we increase EPS estimates by 11/15% for FY22/23E and value the stock at Rs 7,815 (25x for FY23E EPS). Recommend Accumulate.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 3, 2020 04:58 pm

tags #Accumulate #Dolat Capital Market #Maruti Suzuki #Recommendations

