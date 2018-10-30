App
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2018 05:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Maruti Suzuki; target of Rs 7729: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on Maruti Suzuki with a target price of Rs 7729 in its research report dated October 26, 2018.

Dolat Capital's research report on Maruti Suzuki


MSIL Q2FY19 numbers were in line on revenue and operating level. Miss on net profitability was due to lower other income. MSIL, continuing with its cost optimization program, improved its operating margins on QoQ basis. Competitive intensity is on a rise but MSIL is well quipped to overcome the same driven by the product launches and better economics on ownership front as compared to peers. Volume growth in the quarter was impacted due to high base quarter in FY18 and uneven monsoons in some parts of the country. We believe that MSIL will be able to repeat the volume performance of H1FY19 in H2FY19. Festival season start is on the slower side but should pick up as the consumer sentiment revives.


Outlook


MSIL remains our preferred pick in the Auto space and we reiterate our Accumulate recommendation.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 30, 2018 05:01 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #Maruti Suzuki #Recommendations

