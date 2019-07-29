Accumulate Maruti Suzuki; target of Rs 6692: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Maruti Suzuki

Maruti’s 1QFY20 results were broadly in line with our estimates, as lower-than-expected EBIDTA margin at 10.4% (vs estimate of 11%) was offset by an increase in ASP. While MSIL’s net profit fell by 27% YoY in 1QFY20, but we still retain our faith in the company, given its dealership strength and strong product portfolio. We expect reduction in interest rate, pick-up in rural volume, and festive season to revive demand from 2HFY20. The company also bring down dealer inventory to comfortable four weeks. We lower our EPS estimate by 3/4% for FY20E/21E, factoring in slower-than-expected ramp up in volume. We forecast a 10% EPS CAGR over FY19-21E, driven by a 3% volume growth and 110bps margin expansion.

Outlook

Given the company’s strong rural presence (39% of volume) and a healthy ROE/ROCE (17% each), with FCF of ` 180bn in FY19-21E (9% of current EV), we maintain Accumulate, with a lower TP of ` 6692 (based on 22x FY21E EPS).

