Last Updated : Jul 29, 2019 02:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Maruti Suzuki; target of Rs 6692: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on Maruti Suzuki with a target price of Rs 6692 in its research report dated July 26, 2019.

Dolat Capital's research report on Maruti Suzuki


Maruti’s 1QFY20 results were broadly in line with our estimates, as lower-than-expected EBIDTA margin at 10.4% (vs estimate of 11%) was offset by an increase in ASP. While MSIL’s net profit fell by 27% YoY in 1QFY20, but we still retain our faith in the company, given its dealership strength and strong product portfolio. We expect reduction in interest rate, pick-up in rural volume, and festive season to revive demand from 2HFY20. The company also bring down dealer inventory to comfortable four weeks. We lower our EPS estimate by 3/4% for FY20E/21E, factoring in slower-than-expected ramp up in volume. We forecast a 10% EPS CAGR over FY19-21E, driven by a 3% volume growth and 110bps margin expansion.


Outlook


Given the company’s strong rural presence (39% of volume) and a healthy ROE/ROCE (17% each), with FCF of ` 180bn in FY19-21E (9% of current EV), we maintain Accumulate, with a lower TP of ` 6692 (based on 22x FY21E EPS).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 29, 2019 02:52 pm

