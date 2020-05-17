Accumulate Maruti Suzuki; target of Rs 5570: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Maruti Suzuki

While coronavirus outbreak continues to dampen near term PVs demand, we maintain our thesis that Maruti Suzuki (MSIL) is best positioned to tap the long term potential of the domestic PV market with (1) network strength, (2) strong rural presence and 3) product positioning (continued market dominance in the entry-level car segment). Also, the strong balance sheet will help tide over the COVID-led disruption and provide financial capability to support dealers, vendors, and staff. Maruti's Q4FY20 revenue and EBITDA missed our estimates. Revenue was ` 182bn (down 15% YoY), due to a 16% de-growth in volume, which was offset by a 1% increase in net ASP. EBITDA stood 8.5% (-205bps YoY, -165bps QoQ, versus our estimate of 8.9%), dragged by a negative operating leverage and a high advertisement cost. However, we expect rural economy to witness better traction from 2QFY21 onwards, as it remained least impacted from COVID-led disruption and healthy Rabi output, it should benefit MSIL, which derives about 40% volume from the rural markets. We expect a potential earning recovery in FY22, driven by a 13% volume growth and a 250bps margin expansion on a low base.

Outlook

Given the long-term volume and margin levers in place (beyond FY21), we expect the company to continue to command high multiple. We recommend to Accumulate, with a TP of ` 5,570 (based on 24x FY22E).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.