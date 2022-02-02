MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Accumulate Maruti Suzuki India; target of Rs 9557: KR Choksey

    KR Choksey recommended accumulate rating on Maruti Suzuki India with a target price of Rs 9557 in its research report dated January 28, 2022.

    Broker Research
    February 02, 2022 / 08:54 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    KR Choksey's research report on Maruti Suzuki India


    In Q3FY22, Maruti Suzuki reported revenue from operations of INR 2,32,533 Mn (-0.9% YoY / +13.1% QoQ). EBITDA stood at INR 15,622 Mn (-29.9% YoY /+82.4% QoQ), OPM decreased by -277 bps YoY / +255 bps QoQ to 6.7% in Q3FY22, OPM was below our expectations on account of continuous rise in raw material prices. Net Profit stood at INR 10,418 Mn (-47.8% YoY / +114% QoQ), with NPM at 4.5% (-403 bps YoY / +211 bps QoQ).


    Outlook


    We now apply a P/E multiple of 32x to FY24E EPS of INR 299 per share (earlier 38x to FY24E EPS of INR 210), which yields a target price of INR 9,557 per share (earlier INR 8000 per share) ; implying an upside potential of 8.4% from CMP. Accordingly, we maintain our “ACCUMULATE” rating on the shares of Maruti Suzuki.


    More Info on Trent

    Close

    Related stories


    At 16:00 hrs Maruti Suzuki India was quoting at Rs 8,516.75, down Rs 40.75, or 0.48 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 8,683.10 and an intraday low of Rs 8,441.90.


    It was trading with volumes of 16,778 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 22,250 shares, a decrease of -24.59 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.43 percent or Rs 37.10 at Rs 8,557.50.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 8,966.80 and 52-week low Rs 6,301.20 on 27 January, 2022 and 24 February, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 5.02 percent below its 52-week high and 35.16 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 257,274.04 crore.


     For all recommendations reportclick here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Accumulate #KR Choksey #Maruti Suzuki India #Recommendations
    first published: Feb 2, 2022 08:50 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.