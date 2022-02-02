Accumulate Maruti Suzuki India; target of Rs 9557: KR Choksey

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

KR Choksey's research report on Maruti Suzuki India

In Q3FY22, Maruti Suzuki reported revenue from operations of INR 2,32,533 Mn (-0.9% YoY / +13.1% QoQ). EBITDA stood at INR 15,622 Mn (-29.9% YoY /+82.4% QoQ), OPM decreased by -277 bps YoY / +255 bps QoQ to 6.7% in Q3FY22, OPM was below our expectations on account of continuous rise in raw material prices. Net Profit stood at INR 10,418 Mn (-47.8% YoY / +114% QoQ), with NPM at 4.5% (-403 bps YoY / +211 bps QoQ).

Outlook

We now apply a P/E multiple of 32x to FY24E EPS of INR 299 per share (earlier 38x to FY24E EPS of INR 210), which yields a target price of INR 9,557 per share (earlier INR 8000 per share) ; implying an upside potential of 8.4% from CMP. Accordingly, we maintain our “ACCUMULATE” rating on the shares of Maruti Suzuki.

More Info on Trent

At 16:00 hrs Maruti Suzuki India was quoting at Rs 8,516.75, down Rs 40.75, or 0.48 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 8,683.10 and an intraday low of Rs 8,441.90.

It was trading with volumes of 16,778 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 22,250 shares, a decrease of -24.59 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.43 percent or Rs 37.10 at Rs 8,557.50.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 8,966.80 and 52-week low Rs 6,301.20 on 27 January, 2022 and 24 February, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 5.02 percent below its 52-week high and 35.16 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 257,274.04 crore.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More