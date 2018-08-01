App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2018 04:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Maruti Suzuki India; target of Rs 10360: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities recommended accumulate rating on Maruti Suzuki India with a target price of Rs 10360 in its research report dated July 27, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Kotak Securities's research report on Maruti Suzuki India


MSIL’s 1QFY19 revenues came on expected lines. However below expected EBITDA, lower other income and higher tax led to lower than expected net profit. MSIL reported 24% volume growth and saw its market share increase to 52.5% in 1QFY19.


Outlook


Company highlighted that impact of adverse forex mix will play out in the coming quarters. Over the medium to long term, we expect MSIL to witness gradual improvement in margins. We rate the stock as ACCUMULATE (earlier BUY) with unchanged price target of Rs10,360.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Aug 1, 2018 04:38 pm

tags #Accumulate #Kotak Securities #Maruti Suzuki India #Recommendations

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.