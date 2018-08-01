Accumulate Maruti Suzuki India; target of Rs 10360: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities's research report on Maruti Suzuki India

MSIL’s 1QFY19 revenues came on expected lines. However below expected EBITDA, lower other income and higher tax led to lower than expected net profit. MSIL reported 24% volume growth and saw its market share increase to 52.5% in 1QFY19.

Outlook

Company highlighted that impact of adverse forex mix will play out in the coming quarters. Over the medium to long term, we expect MSIL to witness gradual improvement in margins. We rate the stock as ACCUMULATE (earlier BUY) with unchanged price target of Rs10,360.

