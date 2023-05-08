Accumulate Marico; target of Rs 550: Prabhudas Lilladher

accumulate

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Marico

We are increasing FY24/25 EPS estimates by 1.9%/1.9% and rating from Hold to Accumulate on account of improved EBITDA margin expansion guidance exceeding 100bps in FY24. 9% volume growth in Parachute & 5% overall domestic volume growth and green shoots in rural demand are positives. VAHO seems to have bottomed out although competitive intensity is high. We believe demand revival in Parachute, VAHO and sustained growth in emerging segments in Foods and Personal Care will enable double digit sales growth. We believe MRCO is well placed given 1) benign prices of copra and stability in product pricing environment 2) sustained traction in new launches in Foods with entry in high growth categories of Peanut Butter & Munchies with target of achieving Rs8bn sales by FY24 and 3) increased focus on digital brands in HPC with aspiration of Rs4bn topline by FY24.

Outlook

We expect Sales/PAT CAGR of 11.4% and 13.0% over FY23-25 with payout ratio of ~90%, ROE and ROCE of 48% and 57%. We value MRCO at 42xFY25 EPS and assign a target price of Rs550 (523 based on 42xDec24 EPS earlier). Upgrade to Accumulate.

