    Accumulate Marico; target of Rs 547: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Marico with a target price of Rs 547 in its research report dated dated May 05, 2022.

    May 07, 2022 / 09:53 AM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Marico


    We cut FY23/FY24 EPS by 6.9%/3.9% on the back of inflationary trend in a few commodities and increased ad spends to support new launches. 4Q volumes grew 1% (on a high base of 21%) which outpaced market growth rate of -4% (largely due to grammage cuts & lower consumption due to price hikes). However, we believe the company is better place amongst peers due to 1) sustained softening of copra prices and proactive price correction to restore volume growth 2) launch of new products in mid-sized categories in foods 3) improved competitiveness of Saffola in edible oils 4) strong traction in non-oils food portfolio and 5) increased focus on digital brands with aspiration of Rs4.5-5bn topline by FY24. We believe any volatility in copra prices and other crude linked inputs remains a key risk given price correction taken by the company in Parachute coconut oil.


    Outlook


    We expect Sales/PAT CAGR of 10.9% and 17.2% over FY22-24. We value the stock at 42xFY24 EPS and assign a target price of Rs547 (538 based on 41xDec23 EPS earlier). Retain Accumulate given healthy ROE/ROCE of 45.7%/55.1% and ~80% dividend payout.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: May 7, 2022 09:53 am
