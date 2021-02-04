MARKET NEWS

Accumulate Marico; target of Rs 440: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Marico with a target price of Rs 440 in its research report dated January 28, 2021.

February 04, 2021 / 06:53 PM IST
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Marico


We are increasing FY21/22/23 EPS estimates marginally by 1.8/3.3/7.1% and our rating from Hold to Accumulate. MRCO has given optimistic outlook based on 1) Double digit volume growth in VAHO, 2) steady growth in parachute and Saffola and 3) scalability in oats and Honey with a target of Rs4.5-5bn sales by FY22 4) integration of Beardo acquisition 5) Structural cost savings of Rs 1.5bn in domestic business and 6) Improving growth outlook in Bangladesh and recovery in MENA. Although MRCO is near term input cost pressure in edible oils, LLP and Parachute, it has taken 15-20% price increase in Saffola and reduced promotions in VAHO while it expects softer copra prices in coming season. We estimate 14.3% PAT CAGR over FY21-23.


Outlook


We value the stock at 38xFY23 EPS (ROE of ~40% and dividend payout of 75%) and assign target price of Rs440. Upgrade to Accumulate.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Accumulate #Marico #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Feb 4, 2021 06:53 pm

