Accumulate Marico; target of Rs 440: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Marico

We are increasing FY21/22/23 EPS estimates marginally by 1.8/3.3/7.1% and our rating from Hold to Accumulate. MRCO has given optimistic outlook based on 1) Double digit volume growth in VAHO, 2) steady growth in parachute and Saffola and 3) scalability in oats and Honey with a target of Rs4.5-5bn sales by FY22 4) integration of Beardo acquisition 5) Structural cost savings of Rs 1.5bn in domestic business and 6) Improving growth outlook in Bangladesh and recovery in MENA. Although MRCO is near term input cost pressure in edible oils, LLP and Parachute, it has taken 15-20% price increase in Saffola and reduced promotions in VAHO while it expects softer copra prices in coming season. We estimate 14.3% PAT CAGR over FY21-23.

Outlook

We value the stock at 38xFY23 EPS (ROE of ~40% and dividend payout of 75%) and assign target price of Rs440. Upgrade to Accumulate.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.