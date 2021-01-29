MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Accumulate Marico; target of Rs 440: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market recommended accumulate rating on Marico with a target price of Rs 440 in its research report dated January 28, 2021.

Broker Research
January 29, 2021 / 06:58 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Marico


Marico’s Q3FY21 revenues and EBITDA exceed, but APAT came in line with our estimates. India business posted 18% revenue growth with 15% volume increase. VAHO reported 21% value and volume growth – double digit volume growth after ten consecutive quarters. Sustainability of double digit growth would be key for margin performance, going ahead. Saffola continues to outperform with 26/17% value/volume growth. Consumer up-stocking helped the brand to post better growth during the quarter. GM contracted 220bps during the quarter due to sharp increase in copra prices. The company has implemented 5% price hike to mitigate inflation. We believe that the growth in Saffola would normalize here on, while VAHO is expected to improve on favorable base.



Outlook


We have tweaked our FY21/22/23E EPS estimates at Rs 9.2/9.8/10.4 respectively to factor in Q3 performance. Valuing the stock at 43x FY23E EPS to arrive at a TP of Rs 440. Maintain Accumulate.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Accumulate #Dolat Capital Market #Marico #Recommendations
first published: Jan 29, 2021 06:58 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.