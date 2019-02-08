App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 08, 2019 02:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Marico; target of Rs 407: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on Marico with a target price of Rs 407 in its research report dated February 05, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on Marico


Marico’s Q3FY19 results came in line with our estimates. The company posted 6% volume growth, on a base of +7%. Though volume performance in Parachute was impressive at 9%, Saffola and VAHO registered mere 7% and 2% volume growth during the quarter. The Saffola portfolio gained traction in modern trade and e-com, but could not accelerate in general trade. Going ahead, the company plans to launch new innovations under Saffola brand to accelerate volumes. Furthermore, planned new launches in VAHO are expected to improve traction in volume growth. The GM has improved significantly since Q2 primarily due to decline in copra prices and calibrated price hikes. We believe that the trend would continue as Copra prices are still trading at very low levels compared to last year. Going ahead, we believe that the volume traction would improve in Saffola and VAHO due to favorable base and Parachute would continue its strong growth momentum. In addition, low RM costs would help improve margin performance. We have revised our FY19E and FY20E estimates to factor in Q3 performance and expected improvement in GM hereon.


Outlook


We have introduced FY21E at ` 10.2. Valuing the stock at 40x FY21E EPS to arrive at a TP of ` 407. Considering recent up move in the stock price we are downgrading the rating to Accumulate.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Feb 8, 2019 02:54 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #Marico #Recommendations

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.