Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 2 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 31st July
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2020 05:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Marico; target of Rs 391: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital recommended accumulate rating on Marico with a target price of Rs 391 in its research report dated July 28, 2020.

Arihant Capital 's research report on Marico


Marico’s Q1FY21 earnings were above our estimates on all fronts. Consolidated revenue stood at Rs 19,250 mn, above our estimate of Rs 18,470 mn, registering a growth of +28.68% QoQ/-11.13% YoY. Reported EBITDA grew by +65.60% QoQ/+0.86% YoY to Rs 4,670 mn, above our estimate of Rs 3,694 mn, while EBITDA margin expanded by 541bps QoQ/288bps YoY, aggressive cost control and rationalization of A&P spends in few discretionary portfolios on a lower topline, will lead to expansion of operating margins compared to the corresponding quarter last year. PAT for the quarter grew by +94.97% QoQ/+25.16% YoY to Rs 3,880 mn, beating our estimate of Rs 2,741 mn.


Outlook


We value the stock at a target P/E of 38.5x to its FY22E, which yields a target price of Rs 391 per share. We maintain our Accumulate rating on the stock.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 30, 2020 05:48 pm

tags #Accumulate #Arihant Capital #Marico #Recommendations

