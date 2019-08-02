App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2019 03:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Marico; target of Rs 388: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on Marico with a target price of Rs 388 in its research report dated August August 01, 2019.

Broker Research
 
 
Dolat Capital's research report on Marico


Marico’s Q1FY20 revenue was in line with our estimate, but EBITDA and APAT was a beat. Volume growth was 6%, on a base of 12.5% growth. Although volume growth in Parachute was impressive at 9%, VAHO and Saffola posted mere 3% volume growth. VAHO reported improvement in performance, volume growth improved to 7% in Q1FY20 vs 1% in Q4FY19. The company continues to gain traction in modern trade and e-commerce. However, general trade in urban markets posted decline during Q1FY20. GM improved significantly (+500bps), from Q1FY19, primarily due to a decline in copra prices. We believe the trend will continue as copra prices are trading at low levels, compared to last year. We also believe that Saffola and VAHO volumes would recover, due to a favorable base, and the Parachute brand will continue its strong growth. In addition, low RM costs will help improve margin performance.


Outlook


We have upward revised our FY20E and FY21E EPS estimates at ` 9.3 and ` 10.2 respectively. Valuing the stock at 38x FY21E EPS to arrive at a TP of `388. Maintain Accumulate.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Aug 2, 2019 03:13 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #Marico #Recommendations

