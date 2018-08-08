App
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2018 04:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Marico; target of Rs 375: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities recommended accumulate rating on Marico with a target price of Rs 375 in its research report dated 06 Aug 2018.

Kotak Securities' research report on Marico


Marico has delivered strong quarterly performance in the backdrop of the extremely challenging input cost environment, with healthy volume growth across key segments including Parachute Rigids (+9% YoY), Value Added Hair Oils (VAHO) (+15% YoY) and Saffola (+15% YoY). YoY comparison is not possible as Q1FY18 was a pre-GST quarter.


Outlook


We believe that Marico’s longer-term prospects remain strong, as the company continues to maintain/ gain market share in most of its categories. We maintain ACCUMULATE with a revised price target of Rs 375(Rs 334 earlier).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 8, 2018 04:58 pm

tags #Accumulate #Kotak Securities #Marico #Recommendations

