Accumulate Marico; target of Rs 375: Kotak Securities

Marico has delivered strong quarterly performance in the backdrop of the extremely challenging input cost environment, with healthy volume growth across key segments including Parachute Rigids (+9% YoY), Value Added Hair Oils (VAHO) (+15% YoY) and Saffola (+15% YoY). YoY comparison is not possible as Q1FY18 was a pre-GST quarter.

Outlook

We believe that Marico’s longer-term prospects remain strong, as the company continues to maintain/ gain market share in most of its categories. We maintain ACCUMULATE with a revised price target of Rs 375(Rs 334 earlier).

