Last Updated : Aug 17, 2020 05:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Marico; target of Rs 364: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on Marico with a target price of Rs 364 in its research report dated August 13, 2020.

Dolat Capital's research report on Marico


Marico’s Annual Report FY20 envisages the company’s commitment towards 1) Growing the ‘Core’ 2) Creating New Growth Engines (Premium Hair Care, Healthy Foods, Hygiene), 3) Creating shared value, in collaboration with all stakeholders.


Outlook


The company exhibited a CAGR of 16% in top-line and 23% in profits, since inception. Strong focus on brand building, product innovation, go-to-market strategy, cost management should help Marico navigate through challenging business conditions.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 17, 2020 05:05 pm

tags #Accumulate #Dolat Capital #Marico #Recommendations

