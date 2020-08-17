Accumulate Marico; target of Rs 364: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Marico

Marico’s Annual Report FY20 envisages the company’s commitment towards 1) Growing the ‘Core’ 2) Creating New Growth Engines (Premium Hair Care, Healthy Foods, Hygiene), 3) Creating shared value, in collaboration with all stakeholders.

Outlook

The company exhibited a CAGR of 16% in top-line and 23% in profits, since inception. Strong focus on brand building, product innovation, go-to-market strategy, cost management should help Marico navigate through challenging business conditions.

