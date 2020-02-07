App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 07, 2020 02:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Marico; target of Rs 357: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Marico with a target price of Rs 357 in its research report dated January 31, 2019.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Marico


We are upgrading MRCO from Reduce to Accumulate following 4.6-7.1% upgrade in earnings from a lower (10-12%) than consensus average. We have not been die-hard fans of MRCO's strategy and have been critical of lack of success beyond Parachute, VAHO and Saffola as also failed acquisitions over years. We believe that MRCO is cognizant of these problems and is taking steps on pricing, distribution, urban GT, new channels, rural expansion and cost optimization the benefits of which will be visible from 2HFY21. Copra prices have bottomed out while benign input costs for VAHO should come in handy. However, we don't believe that just by sheer aggression, Dabur will be able to significantly disturb the brand equity and standing of Parachute and VAHO. We estimate 9.7% PAT CAGR over FY20-22 post 14% PAT growth in FY20. MRCO is currently trading at 32.3xFY22 EPS which is at 25-30% discount to our coverage universe.


Outlook


Although next couple of quarters are challenging, most negatives are factored in. We value the stock at 36xFY22 EPS and arrive at target price of Rs357 (Rs340 based on 38xSept21EPS earlier). Upgrade to Accumulate on declines.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on Feb 7, 2020 02:28 pm

tags #Buy #Marico #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

