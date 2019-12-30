App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Dec 30, 2019 04:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Manappuram Finance; target of Rs 195: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Manappuram Finance with a target price of Rs 195 in its research report dated December 30, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Manappuram Finance


We are initiating coverage on Manappuram Finance (MGFL) with an Accumulate rating given strong moat in gold loan business (11%CAGR over FY20-22, secured lending, brisk asset liquidation) and rising scalability of non-gold business. MGFL stands in a sweet spot underpinned by low leverage (<5x) and effective asset liability management (ALM). We estimate 20% AUM CAGR, operating leverage (~145bps cost-income decline) and prudent asset quality (~0.8% GNPA/credit costs) over FY20-22E. The recent valuation uptick has been factoring in the higher yielding business (87% of total) expansion that is expected to fetch higher returns (5.1%RoA/18.9%RoE: FY22E). However, any further re-rating is function of non-gold business scalability and delinquency control across new business cycles.


Outlook


Hence, we recommend Accumulate rating valuing consolidated business at 1.9x PABVSep'21E arriving at price target of Rs 195.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
Read More
First Published on Dec 30, 2019 04:24 pm

tags #Buy #Manappuram Finance #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.