Accumulate Manappuram Finance target of Rs 187: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Manappuram Finance with a target price of Rs 187 in its research report dated May 26, 2021.

May 28, 2021 / 12:39 PM IST
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Manappuram Finance


Q4FY21 proved to be a mixed performance. While MGFL gold AUMs 12% YoY growth stood in-line with guidance, auctions surge (Rs4040Mn vs Rs80mn: 9MFY21) and tonnage decline (-4.3%QoQ) stood stark for Q4FY21. Short tenure loan policy (3-month) implied upfront loss recognition on account of gold price correction that reflected in tonnage shrinkage. However, gold loan borrowers comprising of small business entrepreneurs have been facing the brunt of the second wave. MFI NPAs stood steady QoQ at 2.5%, however, Apr-May’21 weak collections (7-8% dip from 101%: Mar’21) led by second wave should dampen the asset quality prospects for the current fiscal. Vehicle finance business (5% NPA) should continue to face near term stress too. Against this backdrop, we prune down our growth estimates to 15%/19% (earlier 19%/22%) and tweak GNPA estimates higher to 1.9%/1.7% (earlier 1.5%/1.4%) for FY22/23.


Outlook


Subsequently, our EPS stands marginally down by 1%/4% for FY22/23. As Co.’s high yielding book continues to promise high return ratios, we maintain Accumulate rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 187 (earlier Rs193) valuing the consolidated book at 1.6x PABV FY23E.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Accumulate #Manappuram Finance #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: May 28, 2021 12:39 pm

