Accumulate Manappuram Finance; target of Rs 142: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Manappuram Finance

Q4FY20 reported sequential earnings dip (Rs3.9bn down 1% QoQ although in-line at Rs4.0bn) led by COVID related Rs 150mn standalone and Rs550mn microfinance provisioning. Buoyed by digital gold (48% of gold AUM as at Q4FY20, 50%+ Apr'20) and 27% YoY non-gold AUM growth, overall AUMs at Rs252bn (in-line) grew healthy 29.8%YoY/4.7%QoQ. Liquidity sufficiency (Standalone cash/undrawn bank lines of Rs23bn, Rs30bn Asirvad) and cost rationalization (opex growth mere 2% QoQ, C/I down to 36% from 48% a year ago & 39% quarter ago) aided robust operating profit at Rs6.6bn (PLe: Rs5.7bn) growing 10.7% QOQ/55% YoY. GNPA deteriorates 40bps QoQ to 0.8%. However, pandemic situation puts non-gold business to litmus test as 100% MFI book, ~50% of Vehicle finance (VF) and 40% of housing finance (HF) fall under moratorium. With COVID uncertainty looming large & Mngt citing caution, non-gold segments are expected to witness stress on growth & asset quality. Against this backdrop, we prune down EPS estimates by 13-14% over FY21-22E. While non-gold mix face challenging business cycles, gold business traction stands supported by gold price uptick.

Outlook

We, therefore, reiterate Accumulate rating, but tweak our PBV multiple to 1.7x (earlier 1.5x) arriving at price target of Rs 142 (earlier Rs 130) FY22E.

