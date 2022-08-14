English
    Accumulate Manappuram Finance; target of Rs 127: Geojit

    Geojit recommended accumulate rating on Manappuram Finance with a target price of Rs 127 in its research report dated August 11, 2022.

    August 14, 2022 / 01:49 PM IST
     
     
    Geojit's research report on Manappuram Finance


    Manappuram Finance (MGFL) is one of the leading gold loan NBFCs in India. MGFL has also diversified into other business segments like housing loan, vehicle loan and microfinance, with a branch network size of around 5,000 spread across the country. Total AUM grew by 24.3% YoY while it showcased only a marginal growth of 1.6% sequentially due to intense competition from Banks and NBFCs. Gold AUM grew by 1.5% and non gold AUM by 1.9% on a QoQ basis. With the new RBI guideline removing cap on MFI spread, the segment is expected to expand its NIM to 15%. Standalone GNPA moderated from 3.0% in Q4FY22 to 1.4% while that of Ashirvad MF increased from 3.5% to 7.7% due to increased stress from restructured book.


    Outlook


    However, much of it is provided for and the NNPA of Ashirvad stands at 1.9%. With the attractive valuation we maintain our Accumulate rating with a target price of Rs. 127 based on 1.0x Adj BVPS of FY24E.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Manappuram Finance - 120822 - geo

    first published: Aug 14, 2022 01:49 pm
