Accumulate Mahanagar Gas; target of Rs 1251: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Mahanagar Gas

MGL’s Q3FY21 results were above estimates on revenue and profitability front. Volumes at 2.77 mmscmd (down 9.2% YoY and up 33.6% QoQ), against our estimates of 2.6 mmsmcd. Strong recovery was seen in volumes from industrial and CNG segment, however Domestic segment continue to outperform. The CNG segment (down 15.3% YoY and up 47.6% QoQ) have recovered to 90% of Pre Covid levels and BEST segment is operating at higher volumes than Pre Covid levels.  The PNG segment reported growth of 7.2% YoY and up 11.3% QoQ, due to strong growth witnessed in Domestic PNG segment of 23.5% YoY, which was offset by a de-growth of 9% YoY in Industrial/ Commercial segment. Volumes recovered sequentially in the industrial segment which is almost operating at full capacity with higher price realization QoQ, however, commercial segment saw a slow recovery. Gross margins have gone up by 277 bps QoQ and 1,541 bps YoY and operating margins expanded by 390 bps QoQ and 1,276 bp YoY, due to low gas cost and MGL did not pass on the entire domestic gas price cut (Oct-20) and as industrial and commercial margins did not decline much. With the ongoing capital expenditure, MGL is trying to increase its footprint, especially in the Raigad region. Raigad is expected to peak volumes of 0.6 mmscmd in 3-5 years. (Growth of 10x on low base).

Outlook

However, sales volumes have surpassed Pre Covid levels in Jan’21. CNG volumes have reached 90%-95% of Pre Covid levels in November’20. The green fuel push by the government will entail easy availability of gas supplies. We recommend Accumulate with a target price of Rs 1,251 (DCF Method).

