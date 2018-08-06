App
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 06:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Mahanagar Gas; target of Rs 1093: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on Mahanagar Gas with a target price of Rs 1093 in its research report dated August 03, 2018.

Dolat Capital's research report on Mahanagar Gas

Mahanagar Gas (MGL) Q1FY19 numbers has outperformed on volume as well as profitability parameters. Volume traction was primarily driven by higher CNG volumes. This was due to sharp addition of Auto Rickshaws to the tune of 16,000 as compared to 2,800 in Q1FY18. We believe that this volume should stay, however, the quantum of volume growth in coming quarters should come to high single digits.

Outlook

We believe that this has diluted and will go away completely with passage of time. We reiterate our Accumulate recommendation with a DCF based target price of ` 1,093.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 6, 2018 06:17 pm

tags #Accumulate #Dolat Capital #Mahanagar Gas #Recommendations

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

