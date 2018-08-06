Accumulate Mahanagar Gas; target of Rs 1093: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Mahanagar Gas

Mahanagar Gas (MGL) Q1FY19 numbers has outperformed on volume as well as profitability parameters. Volume traction was primarily driven by higher CNG volumes. This was due to sharp addition of Auto Rickshaws to the tune of 16,000 as compared to 2,800 in Q1FY18. We believe that this volume should stay, however, the quantum of volume growth in coming quarters should come to high single digits.

Outlook

We believe that this has diluted and will go away completely with passage of time. We reiterate our Accumulate recommendation with a DCF based target price of ` 1,093.

