Accumulate Lupin; target of Rs 950: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Lupin

We cut our FY23E EPS est. by 16% and FY24E EPS by 7% to factor in lower margins. Lupin’s (LPC) YTD profitability has been impacted on account of low GMs and high overheads along with subdued US sales. We believe LPC’s recovery in US sales will be gradual and may hinge on market share gains in gAlbuterol along with timely niche launches. A strong inhalation pipeline and biosimilar franchise provides visibility beyond FY23. Further margins will improve only from HFY23 with likely savings and niche launches.

Outlook

We expect 28% EBITDA CAGR over FY22-24E and retain our ‘Accumulate’ rating with TP of Rs950/share (Rs1000 earlier), 21x (23x earlier) Dec 2023E EPS.

At 17:30 Lupin was quoting at Rs 762.05, down Rs 35.90, or 4.50 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 799.00 and an intraday low of Rs 760.00.

It was trading with volumes of 75,480 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 74,139 shares, an increase of 1.81 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 1.11 percent or Rs 8.95 at Rs 797.95.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,267.50 and 52-week low Rs 760.00 on 02 June, 2021 and 14 February, 2022, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 39.88 percent below its 52-week high and 0.27 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 34,626.38 crore.

