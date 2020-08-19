172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|accumulate-lumax-industries-target-of-rs-1513-dolat-capital-5723161.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2020 11:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Lumax Industries; target of Rs 1513: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on Lumax Industries with a target price of Rs 1513 in its research report dated August 17, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on Lumax Industries


Lumax Industries (LIL) posted weak numbers in 1Q due to various challenges such as demand slowdown, supply chain constraints and lower production by OEMs. Revenue de-grew 81% YoY to Rs.780mn (vs est. Rs.1.02bn). Molds parts revenue de-grew 64% YoY to Rs.41mn. EBITDA turned negative to Rs.349mn due to negative operating leverage. APAT loss stood at Rs.316mn. Given the leadership in the Automotive lighting business, strong relationships with OEMs (MSIL, HMSI & HML) LIL is a good bet to play on recovery in PV & 2W. Although Q1FY21 was a complete washed out, recovery from July onwards is encouraging with production levels having reached 80% of normal levels. Further the company is focused on cost rationalization and preserving cash to help the company tide over the disruption caused by COVID-19.


Outlook


We continue to believe that the long term story for Lumax is intact, with an increasing mix of high value LED business, increasing focus of OEMs for content localization and company's efforts to improve profitability by increasing localization levels. We recommend Accumulate with a TP of Rs. 1,513 (based on 18x FY23E EPS).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Aug 19, 2020 11:02 am

tags #Accumulate #Dolat Capital #Lumax Industries #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.