Accumulate Lumax Industries; target of Rs 1513: Dolat Capital

Lumax Industries (LIL) posted weak numbers in 1Q due to various challenges such as demand slowdown, supply chain constraints and lower production by OEMs. Revenue de-grew 81% YoY to Rs.780mn (vs est. Rs.1.02bn). Molds parts revenue de-grew 64% YoY to Rs.41mn. EBITDA turned negative to Rs.349mn due to negative operating leverage. APAT loss stood at Rs.316mn. Given the leadership in the Automotive lighting business, strong relationships with OEMs (MSIL, HMSI & HML) LIL is a good bet to play on recovery in PV & 2W. Although Q1FY21 was a complete washed out, recovery from July onwards is encouraging with production levels having reached 80% of normal levels. Further the company is focused on cost rationalization and preserving cash to help the company tide over the disruption caused by COVID-19.

Outlook

We continue to believe that the long term story for Lumax is intact, with an increasing mix of high value LED business, increasing focus of OEMs for content localization and company's efforts to improve profitability by increasing localization levels. We recommend Accumulate with a TP of Rs. 1,513 (based on 18x FY23E EPS).

