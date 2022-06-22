English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Adequate protein intake can help working professionals lead a healthy working life. Join the talk.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Accumulate LT Foods; target of Rs 82: Geojit

    Geojit recommended accumulate rating on LT Foods with a target price of Rs 82 in its research report dated June 21, 2022.

    Broker Research
    June 22, 2022 / 02:46 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Geojit's research report on LT Foods


    LT Foods (LTF) is a global consumer specialty company with focus on Basmati rice, Organic Foods and Rice based Convenience Products. LTF is having presents across 60+ countries with strong footprint in US, Europe and the Middle EAST. Q4FY22 revenue grew by 33%YoY. For FY22, revenue growth was at 16% YoY. Basmati & specialty rice segment grew by 9%, Organic foods by 19%, Health & Convenience segment by ~62% on YoY basis. Gross margins improved by 110bpsYoY to 33.0% due to improved product mix and higher realisation, while EBITDA margin declined by 40bps YoY to 10.0% due to higher freight cost and ad spends. LTF has recently acquired 51% stake in Golden Star Trading Inc. to strengthen market share in US Jasmine rice segment and the brand has ~10% share in US market. We expect earnings to grow at 24% CAGR over FY22-24E. LTF currently trades at 7x 1Yr Fwd PE. We value at 6x FY24E EPS (3Yr Avg=6x).


    Outlook


    We downgrade to Accumulate rating with a Target of Rs. 82 factoring current pressure on margins.


    More Info

    Close

    Related stories


    At 14:02 hrs LT Foods was quoting at Rs 69.15, down Rs 1.50, or 2.12 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 72.00 and an intraday low of Rs 68.65.


    It was trading with volumes of 55,376 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 225,793 shares, a decrease of -75.47 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 4.51 percent or Rs 3.05 at Rs 70.65.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 100.55 and 52-week low Rs 58.75 on 25 April, 2022 and 24 February, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 31.23 percent below its 52-week high and 17.7 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 2,211.73 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Accumulate #Geojit #LT Foods #Recommendations
    first published: Jun 22, 2022 02:05 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.