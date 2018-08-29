App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2018 04:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate LIC Housing Finance; target of Rs 637: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on LIC Housing Finance with a target price of Rs 637 in its research report dated August 27, 2018.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on LIC Housing Finance


Tepid performance continues for LICHF with weak NII traction as loan growth and margins stood lower. However, earnings at Rs 5.7bn stood higher than estimates (PLe: Rs 5.5bn) with benefits emerging from INDAS reflected in lower opex and lower provisions YoY. Disbursements grew lower than loan indicating better repayments but individual loan book and LAP traction weakened. Developer disbursements and loan growth continue to stay strong. YoY both asset quality and margins stood under pressure largely due to INDAS, seasonality in book and concerns on few large accounts on developer side. However, going forward, asset quality slip-ups should be arrested with recoveries in pipe-line backed by ECL provision buffer and meaningful asset re-pricing should protect spreads enabling 17% RoEs sustenance.


Outlook


We build in slight conservatism into our credit costs/NPA estimates for over FY19-20E leading to revised PT of Rs 637(earlier Rs 649) based on 1.9x Mar-20 ABV.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 29, 2018 04:52 pm

tags #Accumulate #LIC Housing Finance #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

