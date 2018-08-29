Accumulate LIC Housing Finance; target of Rs 637: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on LIC Housing Finance

Tepid performance continues for LICHF with weak NII traction as loan growth and margins stood lower. However, earnings at Rs 5.7bn stood higher than estimates (PLe: Rs 5.5bn) with benefits emerging from INDAS reflected in lower opex and lower provisions YoY. Disbursements grew lower than loan indicating better repayments but individual loan book and LAP traction weakened. Developer disbursements and loan growth continue to stay strong. YoY both asset quality and margins stood under pressure largely due to INDAS, seasonality in book and concerns on few large accounts on developer side. However, going forward, asset quality slip-ups should be arrested with recoveries in pipe-line backed by ECL provision buffer and meaningful asset re-pricing should protect spreads enabling 17% RoEs sustenance.

Outlook

We build in slight conservatism into our credit costs/NPA estimates for over FY19-20E leading to revised PT of Rs 637(earlier Rs 649) based on 1.9x Mar-20 ABV.

