Last Updated : Aug 07, 2019 04:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate LIC Housing Finance; target of Rs 550: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended Accumulate rating on LIC Housing Finance with a target price of Rs 550 in its research report dated August 05, 2019.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on LIC Housing Finance


Mirroring largely Q4FY19 performance, LICHF continues to record healthy NII at 12.1bn (PLe: 12.8bn) growing 16.5% in-line with loan growth of 17% YoY. However, asset quality continues to disappointment. GNPAs inched up 45bps QoQ to 1.98% largely led by slippages of 3 developer accounts (Rs6-7bn) during Q1FY20 with developer NPA exceeding 10% in Q1FY20. While asset re-pricing aided yield maintenance (10.5%), steady CoF (2.35%) enabled stability in NIMs at 2.35%.


Outlook


Against this backdrop, we trim our multiple to 1.6x at Mar'21 PBV (earlier 1.7x) arriving at price target of Rs 550, maintain ACCUMULATE.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Aug 7, 2019 04:41 pm

tags #Accumulate #LIC Housing Finance #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

