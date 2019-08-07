Accumulate LIC Housing Finance; target of Rs 550: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on LIC Housing Finance

Mirroring largely Q4FY19 performance, LICHF continues to record healthy NII at 12.1bn (PLe: 12.8bn) growing 16.5% in-line with loan growth of 17% YoY. However, asset quality continues to disappointment. GNPAs inched up 45bps QoQ to 1.98% largely led by slippages of 3 developer accounts (Rs6-7bn) during Q1FY20 with developer NPA exceeding 10% in Q1FY20. While asset re-pricing aided yield maintenance (10.5%), steady CoF (2.35%) enabled stability in NIMs at 2.35%.

Outlook

Against this backdrop, we trim our multiple to 1.6x at Mar'21 PBV (earlier 1.7x) arriving at price target of Rs 550, maintain ACCUMULATE.

