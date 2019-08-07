Accumulate LIC Housing Finance; target of Rs 550: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended Accumulate rating on LIC Housing Finance with a target price of Rs 550 in its research report dated August 05, 2019.
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on LIC Housing Finance
Mirroring largely Q4FY19 performance, LICHF continues to record healthy NII at 12.1bn (PLe: 12.8bn) growing 16.5% in-line with loan growth of 17% YoY. However, asset quality continues to disappointment. GNPAs inched up 45bps QoQ to 1.98% largely led by slippages of 3 developer accounts (Rs6-7bn) during Q1FY20 with developer NPA exceeding 10% in Q1FY20. While asset re-pricing aided yield maintenance (10.5%), steady CoF (2.35%) enabled stability in NIMs at 2.35%.
Outlook
Against this backdrop, we trim our multiple to 1.6x at Mar'21 PBV (earlier 1.7x) arriving at price target of Rs 550, maintain ACCUMULATE.
