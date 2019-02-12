Present
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2019 05:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate LIC Housing Finance; target of Rs 537: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on LIC Housing Finance with a target price of Rs 537 in its research report dated February 04, 2019.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on LIC Housing Finance


Buoyed by asset growth (16% YoY), stable NIMs (2.35%) and lower provisions PAT at Rs 5.9bn (PLe: Rs 5.6bn) recorded healthy 26% YoY growth in Q3FY19 for LICHF. While loan traction (16.3% YoY growth) exceeded expectations, project loans (84% YoY growth, 27% YoY disbursements growth) continue to dominate incremental growth. Past two quarters have also observed increased share of non-individual mix, namely; LAP and developer mix catching up to 6.3% and 16.5% levels which have aided yields & margins in the current testing times. Moreover, meaningful asset re-pricing 70bps in past 6 months led to expansion in reported yields at ~10.45% despite CoF climbing to 8.45% resulting into steady margins at 2.33% on sequential basis. Asset quality performance stood mixed bag with developer GNPAs improving sharply by 389bps YoY/204bps QoQ to 6.2% whereas individual home loan NPAs spiking 44bps to 0.93%. While consolidation in smaller HFCs, increased floating rate loans and continued pacing up of non-individual loan traction augmented business momentum for company in Q3, competitive intensities (especially from banks) should restrict growth to 15-16% over FY19-21E. With minimal levers to NIM expansion ahead and dissatisfactory performance on NPA since past few quarters, we foresee NIMs normalizing to 2.3% levels and GNPAs climbing moderately higher to 1.2-1.25% over FY19-21E. RoAs at 1.2% over FY19-FY21E, LICHF fails to exhibit sustainable strong earnings and business trends and hence re-rating stands distant despite lower valuations.


Outlook


Reiterate Accumulate for a price target of Rs 537 (unchanged) as we value the company at 1.5x at Sep'21 PBV.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Feb 12, 2019 05:08 pm

tags #Buy #LIC Housing Finance #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

