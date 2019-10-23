App
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2019 02:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate LIC Housing Finance; target of Rs 409: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on LIC Housing Finance with a target price of Rs 409 in its research report dated October 22, 2019.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on LIC Housing Finance


LICHF's core growth moderation (13.8%YoY growth) is indicative of lost opportunity and continued rise in riskier non-core businesses (25%YoY growth) stand unimpressive. This now is clearly reflecting in asset quality with sharp deterioration in Stage 3 assets by 87bpsYoY/20bpsQoQ. Margin uptick (2.4% up 7bps YoY) backed by slight coolness in funding costs (down 6bps) supported NII that stood in-line at 12.7bn (PLe:Rs12.8bn) at 20% YoY growth. PAT at Rs7.7bn exceeded ours (PLe:Rs6.1bn) and street expectations largely led by one-time lower tax provisions under new regime.


Outlook


Against this backdrop and as we roll over multiple to Sep'22 estimates, we arrive at price target of Rs 409 (earlier Rs417) valuing the stock at 1.1x PABV. As growth and RoEs set new normals on lower side, we downgrade LICHF to HOLD (earlier ACCUMUALTE).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on Oct 23, 2019 02:57 pm

