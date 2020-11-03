Accumulate Laurus Labs; target of Rs 400: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Laurus Labs

Laurusreported robust 2Q beating our estimates primarily driven by stellar growth in formulations. Though majority growth is led by ARV tender based opportunities, leveraging its backward integration, Laurus has demonstrated commendable execution capability as the growth is volume led without any one-offs. Management remained confident of growth sustenance in 2H as well. In order to supplement future growth, Laurus has undertaken a massive capex program (Rs12bn) of which Rs5bn is allocated towards formulations, to be largely funded through internal accruals.

Outlook

At CMP, the stock trades at 19.4x FY22E and 16.1x FY23E. Our target price of Rs400 values the stock at 19x FY23 earnings. Upgrade to BUY.

