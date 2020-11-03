172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|accumulate-laurus-labs-target-of-rs-400-dolat-capital-market-6052601.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2020 04:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Laurus Labs; target of Rs 400: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market recommended accumulate rating on Laurus Labs with a target price of Rs 400 in its research report dated November 01, 2020.

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Laurus Labs


Laurusreported robust 2Q beating our estimates primarily driven by stellar growth in formulations. Though majority growth is led by ARV tender based opportunities, leveraging its backward integration, Laurus has demonstrated commendable execution capability as the growth is volume led without any one-offs. Management remained confident of growth sustenance in 2H as well. In order to supplement future growth, Laurus has undertaken a massive capex program (Rs12bn) of which Rs5bn is allocated towards formulations, to be largely funded through internal accruals.


Outlook


At CMP, the stock trades at 19.4x FY22E and 16.1x FY23E. Our target price of Rs400 values the stock at 19x FY23 earnings. Upgrade to BUY.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 3, 2020 04:57 pm

tags #Accumulate #Dolat Capital Market #Laurus Labs #Recommendations

