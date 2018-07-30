Accumulate Larsen & Toubro; target of Rs 1574: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Larsen & Toubro

L&T has maintained a positive outlook FY19, with order inflow guidance of 10-11%, revenue growth of 12-15% accompanied by a 25bps EBIDTA margin improvement. This comes on the back of a decent Q1 with order inflows of ` 360bn, a growth of 37%YoY. While a higher order inflow would have been normal in a pre-election year, the management stated that there would no major front ending but there will be relatively less skew between H2 and H1. Consolidated order book of ` 2.71tn provides strong medium-term visibility.

Outlook

RoE expansion through a combination of balance sheet de-leveraging, incremental operating margin gains, focus on an asset light pure play EPC model should sustain valuations for Larsen. We make cursory changes to our numbers and adjust TP for these and changes subsidiary market caps Accumulate with a TP of ` 1,574.

