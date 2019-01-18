App
Last Updated : Jan 18, 2019 04:45 PM IST

Accumulate Larsen & Toubro Technology Services; target of Rs 1780: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Larsen and Toubro Technology Services with a target price of Rs 1780 in its research report dated January 17, 2019.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Larsen and Toubro Technology Services


Post strong performance in Q3FY19, we upgrade LTTS USD revenue growth to 24.5% (earlier 24%) for FY19E. However, we downgrade USD revenue growth for FY20E to 17% (earlier 17.8%, client specific issues) and maintain 15.9% forFY21E. Our USD/INR assumptions are at 70/70.5/72 for FY19/FY20/FY21E. We model our EBIDTA margin assumptions at 17.6/17.9/18% for FY19/FY20/21E. Our EPS estimates are at Rs70.5/75/87 for FY19/20/21E, revised by +2%/-1.5%/
+0.2% respectively. Stock trades at 22.3x FY20E and 20.9x Sep20E EPS.


Outlook


We maintain our TP at Rs 1780 (22x Sep20E EPS). Retain Accumulate.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 18, 2019 04:45 pm

tags #Buy #Larsen and Toubro Technology Services #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

