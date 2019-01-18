Accumulate Larsen & Toubro Technology Services; target of Rs 1780: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Larsen and Toubro Technology Services

Post strong performance in Q3FY19, we upgrade LTTS USD revenue growth to 24.5% (earlier 24%) for FY19E. However, we downgrade USD revenue growth for FY20E to 17% (earlier 17.8%, client specific issues) and maintain 15.9% forFY21E. Our USD/INR assumptions are at 70/70.5/72 for FY19/FY20/FY21E. We model our EBIDTA margin assumptions at 17.6/17.9/18% for FY19/FY20/21E. Our EPS estimates are at Rs70.5/75/87 for FY19/20/21E, revised by +2%/-1.5%/

+0.2% respectively. Stock trades at 22.3x FY20E and 20.9x Sep20E EPS.

Outlook

We maintain our TP at Rs 1780 (22x Sep20E EPS). Retain Accumulate.

