App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2018 04:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Larsen and Toubro Technology Services; target of Rs 1780: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Larsen and Toubro Technology Services with a target price of Rs 1780 in its research report dated August 28, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Larsen and Toubro Technology Services


We initiate coverage on LT Technologies (LTTS) with 'Accumulate' rating and target price of Rs1780. LTTS appears to be in a sweet spot led by immense potential for scale-up in Engineering Design Services which is touted to be the next growth driver. The company has annual revenues of US$621mn (LTM) with headcount of 13,100 employees and is among the very few pure play engineering services company with footprint in multiple verticals (Transport, Industrial Products, Process Engineering, Medical). Global Engineering Services has an addressable market of US$400bn, which offers huge potential for scalability. With marquee relationship with most of the large R&D spenders, we believe that LTTS is well-poised to ride the multi-year growth opportunity. We expect the company's USD revenues to grow by 18% CAGR over FY18-FY21E. Operating leverage and INR depreciation will enable margin expansion over Fy18-20E (We model EBIDTA margin at 17/17.9% for FY19/FY20E v/s 15.5% in FY18).


Outlook


We expect valuation premium to sustain given niche positioning in high growth segments. We estimate PAT CAGR of 18% over FY18-21E and value the stock at 24xSep 20E EPS which yields a TP of Rs1780/sh.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Aug 29, 2018 04:50 pm

tags #Accumulate #Larsen and Toubro Technology Services #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.