Accumulate Larsen and Toubro Technology Services; target of Rs 1780: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Larsen and Toubro Technology Services

We initiate coverage on LT Technologies (LTTS) with 'Accumulate' rating and target price of Rs1780. LTTS appears to be in a sweet spot led by immense potential for scale-up in Engineering Design Services which is touted to be the next growth driver. The company has annual revenues of US$621mn (LTM) with headcount of 13,100 employees and is among the very few pure play engineering services company with footprint in multiple verticals (Transport, Industrial Products, Process Engineering, Medical). Global Engineering Services has an addressable market of US$400bn, which offers huge potential for scalability. With marquee relationship with most of the large R&D spenders, we believe that LTTS is well-poised to ride the multi-year growth opportunity. We expect the company's USD revenues to grow by 18% CAGR over FY18-FY21E. Operating leverage and INR depreciation will enable margin expansion over Fy18-20E (We model EBIDTA margin at 17/17.9% for FY19/FY20E v/s 15.5% in FY18).

Outlook

We expect valuation premium to sustain given niche positioning in high growth segments. We estimate PAT CAGR of 18% over FY18-21E and value the stock at 24xSep 20E EPS which yields a TP of Rs1780/sh.

