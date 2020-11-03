Accumulate Larsen and Toubro; target of Rs 1284: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Larsen and Toubro

L&T reported decent set of numbers amidst pandemic with consolidated revenues declining at 12% YoY (Vs PLe of 19%). In 2Q the company witnessed sequential pickup in execution, as work force availability improved and supply chain reached normalized levels. OI came in at ~Rs280bn driven by healthy ordering activity in infra segment despite pandemic. OB remains stable at ~Rs3trn providing a strong revenue visibility for next 2-3 years. Management indicated some signs of revival in economic activity as it has witnessed a) pickup in traffic growth across sectors such as Port, Rail, and Road, b) decent demand growth in Energy segment, c) rise in Coal production and d) Power T&D performing well. Going ahead, tender pipeline looks encouraging with ~Rs6trn (domestic- Rs4.7trn, International- Rs1.3trn) projects in bid pipeline focusing on key sectors such as Water, Power T&D, Metro/RRTS, Railways, Roads and Expressways.

Outlook

At CMP, the stock is currently trading at 21.4x/15x FY20E/FY21E. We maintain BUY with revised SOTP based TP of Rs1,284 (earlier Rs1,192). TP is revised upwards mainly due to recent rise in market capitalization of its holdings companies.

