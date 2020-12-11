PlusFinancial Times
Accumulate Larsen and Toubro Infotech; target of Rs 3500 : Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market recommended accumulate rating on Larsen and Toubro Infotech with a target price of Rs 3500 in its research report dated December 11, 2020.

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Larsen and Toubro Infotech


Company unveiled its’ strategy - The Grit Alliance within which LTI has created two separate biz segments: Cloud and Products IPs. The Grit strategy continues to focus on the core method of LTI: understand client business and identify areas for improvement and solve problems. LTI sees Cloud biz. as a $1Bn opportunity in next 3 years and has setup dedicated SBU for top 3 Hyperscalers (Reached Tier 1 status in all major cloud scalers) and now plans to target beyond F2000 clients as well (as evident from its recent deal in UAE). LTI sees the “Mosaic” (Products) and “Leni” (Cognitive AI tool - launched this year), data and analytics platforms, as a multi-Bn$ opportunity where LTI is targeting clients directly, via hyper scalers markets and via SaaS product offerings. This unit will have different go-to-market so that the Data-services team have their independent choice of using the relevant product for client (internal or external). LTI also shared that despite very challenging time it has reported 62% YoY growth in large deal pipeline at $1.9Bn, with 7 large deal won on LTM basis with TCV of $456Mn (implied conversion rate of 38% from large deal pipeline of FY19). LTI’s retained its outlook for Leader quadrant revenue growth and stable margins (14-15% PAT margins).


Outlook


We believe LTI has delivered strong operational and financial performance, improved cash-flow (reduced DSO to 62 days v/s 70 days) along with a strong deal pipeline of $1.9Bn (up 62% YoY) that further comforts on growth sustainability with stable profitability (helped by 1) Higher shoring 2) Cost Management 3) Productivity enhancer) and thus maintain its outperformance over peers and maintain our Accumulate rating on the stock with TP of Rs 3,500 valued at 26x FY23E earnings.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Accumulate #Dolat Capital Market #Larsen and Toubro Infotech #Recommendations
first published: Dec 11, 2020 02:05 pm

Coronavirus Essential | Budget 2021 may allot Rs 80,000 crore for India's COVID-19 recovery; after UK, Canada approves the Pfizer vaccine

