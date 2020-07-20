Accumulate Larsen and Toubro Infotech; target of Rs 2470: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Larsen and Toubro Infotech

LTI reported weak results, with 4.7% QoQ degrowth in CC terms (DE -3.6%) led by one-time discount offered to select clients and steeper decline in Industrial/Energy verticals. OPM (ex-hedging) improved by 70bps to 17.4% (DE QoQ decline of 110bps) driven by tight cost control, better Fx and lower pass-through elements. Added Net-New TCV of $20mn and signed 1 large deal with a UK based Wealth client (BFS). Overall won 16 new logos well spread across verticals including a new Fortune 500 logo in Manufacturing vertical (Total F500 customer count now at 67). Its pipeline is up 19% on YoY basis and expects improved conversions on deals in Q2 which should bring it back to growth. Based on its client conversations, healthy pipeline, near-zero exposure to troubled verticals; mgmt. expects LTI to stay in the leader’s quadrant in FY21. Positive commentary across vertical suggests LTI to grow its revenue ahead of its larger size peers in the near future; as it break-in its way into the big league.

Outlook

We have factored in best-in-class $revenue/EPS CAGR of 8%/11% over FY20-22E with an Accumulate rating on the stock, with a TP of Rs. 2,470, valuing it at 23x PER to its FY22E EPS (at par with its 3 year median +1SD).







