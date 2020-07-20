App
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2020 11:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Larsen and Toubro Infotech; target of Rs 2470: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on Larsen and Toubro Infotech with a target price of Rs 2470 in its research report dated July 17, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Dolat Capital's research report on Larsen and Toubro Infotech


LTI reported weak results, with 4.7% QoQ degrowth in CC terms (DE -3.6%) led by one-time discount offered to select clients and steeper decline in Industrial/Energy verticals. OPM (ex-hedging) improved by 70bps to 17.4% (DE QoQ decline of 110bps) driven by tight cost control, better Fx and lower pass-through elements. Added Net-New TCV of $20mn and signed 1 large deal with a UK based Wealth client (BFS). Overall won 16 new logos well spread across verticals including a new Fortune 500 logo in Manufacturing vertical (Total F500 customer count now at 67). Its pipeline is up 19% on YoY basis and expects improved conversions on deals in Q2 which should bring it back to growth. Based on its client conversations, healthy pipeline, near-zero exposure to troubled verticals; mgmt. expects LTI to stay in the leader’s quadrant in FY21. Positive commentary across vertical suggests LTI to grow its revenue ahead of its larger size peers in the near future; as it break-in its way into the big league.



Outlook


We have factored in best-in-class $revenue/EPS CAGR of 8%/11% over FY20-22E with an Accumulate rating on the stock, with a TP of Rs. 2,470, valuing it at 23x PER to its FY22E EPS (at par with its 3 year median +1SD).





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 20, 2020 11:26 am

tags #Accumulate #Dolat Capital #Larsen and Toubro Infotech #Recommendations

