Last Updated : Jan 21, 2020 03:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Larsen and Toubro Infotech; target of Rs 2120: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on Larsen and Toubro Infotech with a target price of Rs 2120 in its research report dated January 15, 2019.

Dolat Capital's research report on Larsen and Toubro Infotech


LTI reported strong results, with 8.3% QoQ growth in CC terms (our estimate 3%) due to revival in top client performance and ramp-up of recent deal wins. OPM improved by 70bps to 16.2% (our estimate 15.8%) driven by operating leverage and realisation gains. With recovery in top client (new deal win), consistent large deal wins (added $75mn in TCV in Q3) recovery in BFS growth (11.1% QoQ) and sustained momentum across verticals; we believe LTI will continue to grow ahead of peers. Despite, large margin improvement in Q3, OPM on YTD basis (15.9%) continues to be below FY19 OPM of 18.4%. Going forward, OPM improvement will be gradual as it needs to invest in go-to-market, talent and localisation. Strategy is to stay in growth leader quadrant with PAT margins of 14%-15%. We expect LTI to grow its revenue ahead of its larger/similar size peers in the near future; as it would breakaway into the big league.


Outlook


We have factored in a 13%/14% revenue/earnings CAGR over FY20-22E with an Accumulate rating on the stock, with a TP of Rs. 2,120, valuing it at 19x FY22E EPS (in line with its 3 year mean; implies ~1.5x on a PEG basis).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jan 21, 2020 03:26 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #Larsen and Toubro Infotech #Recommendations

