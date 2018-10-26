App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2018 03:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate L&T Technology Services; target of Rs 1780: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on L&T Technology Services with a target price of Rs 1780 in its research report dated October 25, 2018.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on L&T Technology Services


LTTS reported a steady result for 2QFY19 with a beat on USD revenues and EBIDTA margin. PAT for the quarter is 17% ahead of our estimates aided by margin beat and higher other income. Revenues for 2QFY19 came at USD177.2mn up 4.9% QoQ and above our estimates (PLe: USD176mn). Constant currency revenue growth for the quarter stood at 5.5% QoQ and up 29.5% YoY. This is among the best constant currency growth delivered among midsized vendors. Transport vertical (up 8.5% QoQ), Process Industry (up 9.9% QoQ) drove growth on vertical fronts. North America (up 7.6% QoQ) drove growth on geographic front. During the quarter, management cited that it has won 6 multi-million dollar deals across Industrial Products, Process Industry and Telecom & Hi-tech verticals. Revenues from digital & leading-edge technologies contributed to 33% of total revenues and have grown by 66% YoY. Revenues from top 10 clients grew by 3.4% QoQ. Management has raised USD revenue growth guidance to 21% YoY (vs 16% guidance earlier). We note that LTTS would require only 0.5% CQGR over the next quarters to achieve 21% USD revenue growth. We believe the guidance is conservative and company will easily surpass the guidance. Management remained bullish on growth opportunities across verticals with strong momentum in Automotive (driven by Advanced driver less cars, Electric vehicles), Semiconductor (IoT). Management also cited that supply constraints in developed markets is also leading to strong demand opportunities for LTTS.


Outlook


Stock trades at 19x FY20E which at par with TCS. Retain TP at Rs1780/sh (23.5x FY20E EPS).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 26, 2018 03:35 pm

tags #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

