Accumulate Kotak Mahindra Bank; target of Rs 1950: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Kotak Mahindra Bank

KMB saw a steady quarter with good core earnings (5% beat) mainly led by better asset quality resulting in lower provisions while core PPoP came in as expected. Stronger recoveries reduced stress ratio QoQ, leading to lower provisions. Credit flow in Q1FY23 was entirely driven by retail attributable to healthy accretion in mortgage and PL/CC. Corporate growth was muted due to intense competition. Hence incremental focus would be on higher yielding retail which may keep opex elevated. On liabilities, the bank is comfortable with a LDR of 90% suggesting that additional asset growth would be funded by deposits. Higher SA rate differential of 50bps to peers could protect NIM given rising yields.

Outlook

We like Kotak Bank owing to strong underwriting and balance sheet strength, although valuation is expensive to upgrade the stock. We retain ‘ACCUMULATE’ with SOTP based TP of Rs1,950.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Kotak Mahindra Bank - 250722 -prabhu