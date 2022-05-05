Accumulate Kotak Mahindra Bank; target of Rs 1925: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Kotak Mahindra Bank

KMB’s Q4 earnings of Rs26.9bn (PLe: Rs17.3bn) were higher led by healthy loan growth of 21% YoY, solid fee income accretion, and provision write back. Margins were a tad better (+16bps QoQ) led by higher CASA share. Driven by better collections overall asset quality improved QoQ. COVID provisions are ~20bps and restructuring at 44bps is lower to peers. On rate hike and inflation, the company suggested that while the situation is evolving, as of now it seems credit growth may not be materially impacted although a higher secured pool can offer a good inflation hedge. Also, in-line with our stance, it indicated that in short term there could be a positive impact on NIM for banks having a higher share of short term assets. However, margin impact in medium term would be tough to ascertain as it will depend on various factors. For KMB 48% of the loans are linked to EBLR (in-line with peers) which may safeguard NIM while the lower unsecured pool may protect asset quality.

Outlook

KMB is focused on building up sticky liabilities led by asset growth driven by healthy customer acquisition although tech investments would continue which may keep opex a bit elevated. We like Kotak Bank owing to solid credit practices and balance sheet management, although valuations are steep to upgrade the stock. We retain ‘ACCUMULATE’ with SOTP based TP of Rs1,925.

