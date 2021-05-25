MARKET NEWS

Accumulate Kotak Mahindra Bank; target of Rs 1900: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market recommended accumulate rating on Kotak Mahindra Bank with a target price of Rs 1900 in its research report dated April 30, 2021.

May 25, 2021 / 02:24 PM IST
 
 
Dolat Capital Market's research report on Kotak Mahindra Bank


KMB reported in line NII growth of 8% YoY, impacted by high slippages and few one-offs (previous quarter’s interest reversal, compound interest waiver of Rs1.1bn). Operating profits benefitted from higher treasury gains and better fee lines, growing by 25% YoY. Sequential loan growth of 4.5% YoY was driven by HL (10% QoQ) and SME (6-7%), CV/CE (9%), and agri loans (9%).  Pro-forma slippages at 4% for 4QFY21 and 2.5% for FY21 seemed higher than peers (HDFCB/Axis/ICICI at 1.7%/3%/2.5% for FY21). KMB’s higher CoF in previous cycle and associated asset side risks could be playing out in our view. Pro forma PCR increased to 64% (from 61%), but remains below peers, which are at 70-75%



Outlook


Tweaking our forward estimates, we maintain our ACCUMULATE rating with an unrevised TP of Rs1,900 based on 3.7x FY23E ABV for the standalone bank and value of subsidiaries, implying a P/ABV of 4.9x.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Accumulate #Dolat Capital Market #Kotak Mahindra Bank #Recommendations
first published: May 25, 2021 02:24 pm

