172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|accumulate-kotak-mahindra-bank-target-of-rs-1650-kr-choksey-6066101.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2020 08:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Kotak Mahindra Bank; target of Rs 1650 KR Choksey

KR Choksey recommended accumulate rating on Kotak Mahindra Bank with a target price of Rs 1650 in its research report dated October 29, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

KR Choksey's research report on Kotak Mahindra Bank


NII has grown strongly 17% YoY/5% QoQ to INR 3,913 Cr. on stronger NIMs as funding costs improved. Advances fell 4% YoY/flat QoQ to INR 2,04,845 Cr. Deposits too have not grown sequentially, 12% YoY but funding costs (computed) have been lower by 36 bps QoQ. CASA was at 54%, lower 257 bps QoQ/ higher 56 bps YoY. CASA and TDs below INR 5 Cr. was 91% of total deposits. The other incomes rose robustly, growing 88% QoQ as fee income growth regained strength. GNPA were 2.55% & NNPA were 0.64%. Ex the Supreme Court’s (SC) standstill, GNPA would have been 2.70% and NNPA 0.74%. The Bank has provided for such advances. The total credit costs are 0.62% of advances.


Outlook


We raise our target to INR 1,650 per share, using SOTP valuation applying a P/B multiple 4.7x to the FY22 adj. BVPS of INR 315 (standalone business) for the bank and INR 182 per share for subsidiaries, an upside of 6.4% over the CMP. Accordingly, we reiterate our “ACCUMULATE” recommendation on the shares of KMB.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 4, 2020 08:53 pm

tags #Accumulate #Kotak Mahindra Bank #KR Choksey #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.