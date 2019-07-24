App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2019 05:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Kotak Mahindra Bank; target of Rs 1620 KR Choksey

KRChoksey recommended accumulate rating on Kotak Mahindra Bank with a target price of Rs 1620 in its research report dated July 23, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

KR Choksey's research report on Kotak Mahindra Bank


Advances grew 17.6% YoY/1.1% QoQ despite an overall consumption slowdown in the economy. Vehicle financing saw muted growth largely due to decline in auto sales across the sector (ex-CV). Deposit mobilization remained buoyant with growth of 22.8% YoY/3.1% QoQ. CASA at 50.7% increased by 45 bps YoY and down by 179 bps QoQ. NII at INR 3,173 Cr. is up 22.8% YoY/4.1% QoQ while Non-Interest Income was up 2.7% on sequential basis (+12.0% YoY). PPOP at INR 2,399 Cr. is up 18.0% YoY/ 5.1% QoQ on back of NIM expansion. Total Income at INR 4,478 Cr. is up 19.5% YoY/3.7% QoQ. The bank has provided for INR 317 Cr. as provisions during the quarter, down 32.6% YoY, but higher by 85% QoQ. Asset quality fell with GNPAs at 2.19%, increasing by 2bps YoY / 5bps QoQ while NNPAs at 0.73% went down by 13bps YoY / 2 bps QoQ. PCR stood at 67.0%. Standalone PAT at INR 1,360 Cr. was up 32.7% YoY while consolidated PAT increased 23% YoY to INR 1,932 Cr.


Outlook


We apply a P/B multiple of 4.8x to the FY20 book value of the parent bank and arrive at a TP of INR 1,620 per share on SoTP basis, an upside of 8.4% over CMP. Since, our last “BUY” rating, the shares of Kotak Bank has advanced 6.4%. We remain positive on the counter and recommend an “Accumulate” rating.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 24, 2019 05:07 pm

tags #Accumulate #Kotak Mahindra Bank #KRChoksey #Recommendations

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.