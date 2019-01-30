Accumulate Kotak Mahindra Bank; target of Rs 1420 : Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Kotak Mahindra Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank reported a consolidated PAT growth of 13.5% YoY, the bank grew at a robust 23% YoY. Its AMC and life insurance business grew strongly at 100% and 29% YoY respectively. However, end user market and weakness in the financial ecosystem caused Prime, capital market to remain a drag on profits. On a standalone basis, the bank reported a 23% growth in PAT commensurate to its NII growth, on account of reversal of MTM provisions, improved NIMs despite a higher C/I, upgraded asset quality and provision cover. Advances grew 23% YoY, skewed towards corporate banking, unsecured loans; and deposits and CASA remained stronger with a 24% YoY growth and CASA at 50.71% (up ~400bps QoQ). We expect NIM and RoA to improve to improve 4.2% and 1.9% through FY21E, backed by improved margins, improved efficiency of its acquisition investments and lower stress assets.

Outlook

While the stake dilution is subjudice, the ensuing increase in free float remains a key risk to our target.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.