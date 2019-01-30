App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2019 08:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Kotak Mahindra Bank; target of Rs 1420 : Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on Kotak Mahindra Bank with a target price of Rs 1420 in its research report dated January 21, 2019.

Dolat Capital's research report on Kotak Mahindra Bank


Kotak Mahindra Bank reported a consolidated PAT growth of 13.5% YoY, the bank grew at a robust 23% YoY. Its AMC and life insurance business grew strongly at 100% and 29% YoY respectively. However, end user market and weakness in the financial ecosystem caused Prime, capital market to remain a drag on profits. On a standalone basis, the bank reported a 23% growth in PAT commensurate to its NII growth, on account of reversal of MTM provisions, improved NIMs despite a higher C/I, upgraded asset quality and provision cover. Advances grew 23% YoY, skewed towards corporate banking, unsecured loans; and deposits and CASA remained stronger with a 24% YoY growth and CASA at 50.71% (up ~400bps QoQ). We expect NIM and RoA to improve to improve 4.2% and 1.9% through FY21E, backed by improved margins, improved efficiency of its acquisition investments and lower stress assets.


Outlook


While the stake dilution is subjudice, the ensuing increase in free float remains a key risk to our target.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 30, 2019 08:32 am

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #Kotak Mahindra Bank #Recommendations

