Last Updated : Jul 30, 2020 04:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Kotak Mahindra Bank; target of Rs 1389: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Kotak Mahindra Bank with a target price of Rs 1389 in its research report dated July 28, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Kotak Mahindra Bank


KMB’s s’lone earnings of Rs12.4bn (PLe: Rs15.7 bn) was a miss on back of slightly higher provisions and lower other income (as bank did not book any treasury gains). NII growth of 18% YoY stood out despite loan growth being flattish YoY as bank has been materially benefitting from lowering cost of funding (150bps SA rate cut in 3 months). Moratorium has come off to 9.65% v/s 26% in May with certain collections to be made from Morat 1.0, but could add to stress eventually from H2FY21 onwards. We continue to build 80-100bps of credit cost and 150bps of slippages in FY21/FY22E respectively. In our view, the bank has a very resilient balance sheet to any shock with strong capital ratios, improved liability franchise over last 2 years and ability to manage asset quality.



Outlook


We retain ACCUMULATE with TP of Rs1,389 (from Rs1,343) based on 3.1x core Mar-22 BV & Rs275 for subs.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 30, 2020 04:39 pm

tags #Accumulate #Kotak Mahindra Bank #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

