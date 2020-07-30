Accumulate Kotak Mahindra Bank; target of Rs 1389: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Kotak Mahindra Bank

KMB’s s’lone earnings of Rs12.4bn (PLe: Rs15.7 bn) was a miss on back of slightly higher provisions and lower other income (as bank did not book any treasury gains). NII growth of 18% YoY stood out despite loan growth being flattish YoY as bank has been materially benefitting from lowering cost of funding (150bps SA rate cut in 3 months). Moratorium has come off to 9.65% v/s 26% in May with certain collections to be made from Morat 1.0, but could add to stress eventually from H2FY21 onwards. We continue to build 80-100bps of credit cost and 150bps of slippages in FY21/FY22E respectively. In our view, the bank has a very resilient balance sheet to any shock with strong capital ratios, improved liability franchise over last 2 years and ability to manage asset quality.

Outlook

We retain ACCUMULATE with TP of Rs1,389 (from Rs1,343) based on 3.1x core Mar-22 BV & Rs275 for subs.







