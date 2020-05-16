Accumulate Kotak Mahindra Bank; target of Rs 1343: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Kotak Mahindra Bank

KMB's s'lone earnings of Rs12.6bn (PLe: Rs13.2 bn) stood lower on back of higher provisions both on overdue loans opting moratorium and enhancing PCR towards 70%, where other large peer banks are standing at. Loan growth remained challenging at 6-7% with conservative lending amongst segments, although deposit franchise continued to show a traction with strong SA inflow. Bank has used this opportunity to cut SA rates and benefit itself from lower deposits costs with further cuts in Apr'20 to bridge the gap on cost of funds with peers, thus helping NIMs move higher to 4.72%. Management sounded cautious on business ahead and remained selective on the growth front. Also it feels, risks from COVID disruption are high leading to rise in credit cost & slippages and we try to resonate our estimate 85bps credit cost + 30bps of COVID provisioning in FY21.

Outlook

We retain ACCUMULATE with TP of Rs1,343 (from Rs1,405) based on 3.0x core Mar-22 BV & Rs281 for subs.

