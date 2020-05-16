App
Last Updated : May 16, 2020 03:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Kotak Mahindra Bank; target of Rs 1343: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Kotak Mahindra Bank with a target price of Rs 1343 in its research report dated May 14, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Kotak Mahindra Bank


KMB's s'lone earnings of Rs12.6bn (PLe: Rs13.2 bn) stood lower on back of higher provisions both on overdue loans opting moratorium and enhancing PCR towards 70%, where other large peer banks are standing at. Loan growth remained challenging at 6-7% with conservative lending amongst segments, although deposit franchise continued to show a traction with strong SA inflow. Bank has used this opportunity to cut SA rates and benefit itself from lower deposits costs with further cuts in Apr'20 to bridge the gap on cost of funds with peers, thus helping NIMs move higher to 4.72%. Management sounded cautious on business ahead and remained selective on the growth front. Also it feels, risks from COVID disruption are high leading to rise in credit cost & slippages and we try to resonate our estimate 85bps credit cost + 30bps of COVID provisioning in FY21.


Outlook


We retain ACCUMULATE with TP of Rs1,343 (from Rs1,405) based on 3.0x core Mar-22 BV & Rs281 for subs.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on May 16, 2020 03:35 pm

tags #Buy #Kotak Mahindra Bank #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

