Accumulate Kotak Mahindra Bank; target of Rs 1325: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Kotak Mahindra Bank

Kotak reported a stable quarter with a PAT growth of 15% (S) and 21% (C) backed by advances growth of 21% (S) and 18% (C) and aided by lower provisions. The cost did inch up in part due to front-ended digital costs. NIMs contracted marginally by 10 bps sequentially largely due to lag effect in costs pass through. Vehicles, mortgages and unsecured personal loans have grown at a robust 40%, 23% and 39% respectively outpacing the corporate book growth of 19%. Caution on business banking remain growing at a mere 3% YoY. On a consolidated basis, the insurance business cheered the overall performance but the capital markets and Prime remained a laggard due to slower financial market activity and weakness in passenger vehicle segment respectively.

Outlook

Kotak is preferred as our safe bet for its conservative, proactive management with higher ability to price risk, tighten belts and survive turmoil relatively unharmed. The overhang of significant increase in free float is likely to cap the upside. Timeline extension is a monitorable. The standalone business is likely to contribute ~60% in the medium term.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.